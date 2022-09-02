Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred

ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has brought an indictment against a Turkish pop-singer for “inciting hatred and enmity,” a charge that carries sentence of one to three years in prison. Singer-songwriter Gulsen was arrested last week and sent to jail for a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools. She was released four days later but placed under house arrest. The charges stem from a joke the singer made during a concert in April, when she quipped that one of her musicians’ “perversion” came from attending a religious school. A video of the singer’s comment began circulating on social media recently, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.

