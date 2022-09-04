6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China’s southwestern Sichuan province
By Hannah Ritchie, CNN
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) was reported southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Over a million residents experienced moderate tremors in the quake’s aftermath, the USGS said.
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.