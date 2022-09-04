6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China’s southwestern Sichuan province

By Hannah Ritchie, CNN

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) was reported southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Over a million residents experienced moderate tremors in the quake’s aftermath, the USGS said.

This is a developing story.

