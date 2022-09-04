Connecticut reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

By Evan Sobol, Lezla Gooden and Christian Colón

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year.

The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79.

The man was hospitalized the first week of August, officials said.

Health officials said the man was discharged from the hospital last week. He is recovering at a rehab facility.

Mosquitos with West Nile virus have been detected in 23 Connecticut towns so far this season, Including Hartford, Meriden, and West Haven.

“My daughter is allergic to mosquito bites, so we have to keep her in full clothing as often as possible,” said Wendy Andrade, Clinton resident.

Wendy is constantly checking on her daughter Destiny because if a mosquito bites, the pain is too much.

“Like pretty big around where the mosquito bite was, it gets very swollen. It kind of just spreads everywhere and it’s very difficult to not scratch it because it’s a mosquito bite,” said Destiny Rehperg, Clinton resident.

Destiny says covering her body is extremely helpful to avoid any potential infections like West Nile.

Most people with the virus don’t develop symptoms.

About one in five people could get issues like a fever or body aches.

About one out of ten cases of severe illness are fatal.

“It can happen to anyone. There are a bunch of viruses you can get from ticks and stuff just wear bug spray on. It will help,” said Destiny.

Repellents are a great tool.

Health officials also say to minimize outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and wear shoes, socks, and long sleeves.

These tips will help keep you safe until the mosquito situation calms down, which experts say that could be around October.

Officials say make sure there is no standing water in your backyard, and make sure swimming pools are cleaned.

