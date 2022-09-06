Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A’s, catch Mets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Atlanta Braves won their sixth in a row, outslugging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 and finally catching the slumping Mets atop the NL East. The reigning World Series champion Braves pulled even with a New York team that had held sole possession of the division lead for 147 days since April 12 but has lost three straight.

