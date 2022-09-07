2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7, 2022.

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 7, 2022 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which will be major hurricanes. On June 2, CSU researchers increase their forecast, calling for a “well above-average” 2022 season. The team now predicts 20 named storms, including 10 named storms, of which five are forecast to be major.

May 24, 2022 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 65% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

August 4, 2022 – Updated forecasts released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University show the 2022 hurricane season is still expected to be above-normal.

2022 Atlantic Storm Names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Tropical Storm Alex

June 5, 2022 – Tropical Storm Alex forms about 690 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

June 6, 2022 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bonnie

July 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the southern Caribbean and then makes landfall near the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Tropical Storm Colin

July 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Colin forms near the South Carolina coast. It weakens to a tropical depression late in the evening.

July 3, 2022 – Dissipates over eastern North Carolina.

Hurricane Danielle

September 1, 2022 – Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the North Atlantic.

September 2, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the season.

September 3, 2022 – Weakens to a tropical storm but strengthens back into a hurricane later in the day.

Hurricane Earl

September 2, 2022 – Tropical Storm Earl forms south near the Caribbean, 185 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

September 6, 2022 – Strengthens into a hurricane.

