Antioch Unified schools on early release schedule Thursday due to heat

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — Officials with the Antioch Unified School District announced that schools on Thursday would release students early, as the ongoing heat wave is expected to bring more extreme temperatures.

“Due to the excessive heat and demand on powering our air conditioning units in the afternoon, all AUSD schools will be on an early release schedule,” the district said in a statement Wednesday night. “Your child’s health and safety is our top priority.”

District officials said highs are expected to reach 111 degrees. Communities in eastern Contra Costa County have been hit hard by the heat wave, as highs have exceeded 110 for several days.

Most of the Bay Area, including nearly all of Contra Costa County, is under an excessive heat warning, which remains in effect through at least 8 p.m. Thursday.

Parents are urged to check the early release schedule at their school for dismissal times.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.