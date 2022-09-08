Lin has 9 birdies for a 64; 14-year-old shoots 70 on LPGA

CINCINNATI (AP) — Janet Lin opened with three straight birdies and kept right on going until the 26-year-old from China had a 64. That gives her a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Scoring was good even on surprisingly fast greens. That included 14-year-old Gianna Clemente. She Monday qualified for the third straight week and played bogey-free for a 70. It didn’t include Lexi Thompson. She didn’t make a birdie in her round of 76. The excitement belonged to Paula Creamer. She holed from the fairway and made a hole-in-one. She still shot 72.

