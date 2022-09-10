Harrison Ford makes emotional return to ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise

By Frank Pallotta and Megan Thomas, CNN

Indiana Jones, the world’s most famous archeologist, is back for his next adventure.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, debuted the first teaser footage for the new, still-untitled film during the studio’s presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.

Though the video showed to the crowd has not been released to the public, the footage showed Indiana Jones meeting up with his old friend Sallah and had many great action sequences, including one that had star Harrison Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

There were also a few glimpses of what looked like a younger, de-aged Ford.

The film, which has Ford reprise the role of Dr. Jones more than 40 years after he first donned the hat in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” hits theaters June 30, 2023.

It also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen and is directed by James Mangold. John Williams, who composed the iconic “Raiders March,” is also returning to score the film.

“Indians Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart,” a visibly emotional Ford told the crowd.

There’s been a lot of news regarding the next Indiana Jones films since it’s been in development for years, but Saturday was the first time fans got an idea of what the next film could be about and what the intrepid archeologist may be after.

“I had the time of my life making this movie…keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” Waller-Bridges told the crowd.

Those in attendance at D23 went crazy for just tidbits of news from the upcoming film. It makes sense why, considering that the Indiana Jones franchise is one of the most popular in film history.

The latest film will be the fifth for the series, and likely Ford’s last in the role.

After the audience reacted to the mention of this being his last film in the role, he joked, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again.”

Avoiding poison darts and outrunning rolling boulders is tough at 80 years old, after all.

And what would a Lucasfilm presentation be without some “Star Wars” news?

The presentation showed off the new Disney+ series “Andor” including a new gritty trailer that took fans into the world of the rebellion five years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The series hits the streaming service on September 21.

