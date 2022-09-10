Quarterback James Tellier returns to field after cancer battle

By WBZ Staff, Paul Burton and Juli McDonald

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Braintree High School senior and starting quarterback James Tellier loves calling the plays, but even he could not predict the playbook he was handed. Just two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and had to undergo chemotherapy.

That on top of his diabetes left him sidelined all summer. But even then the 17-year-old was not thinking about himself.

“The hardest part was watching the other kids in Dana Farber clinic because I know they are way tougher than I am,” Tellier said.

“I swear they’re the last thing he thinks about at night and the first when he gets up, those kids. He talks about it,” his mom Barbara Tellier said.

The news was a shock to the family. “It’s an aggressive form of cancer but it’s also common form,” Barbara said.

“He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever seen,” said dad John Tellier.

For two months he underwent treatment and missed just about all his practices. But he says his teammates stood by him. “Constant FaceTimes, gifts, just being able to talk them and them saying whatever you need,” he smiled.

Just two weeks ago he was told he was in remission, and he could play the game he loves and even won back his starting job at QB. “It was great relief. A summer of bad news then at the start of school year good news,” Tellier said.

He took the field Friday night cancer free in front of a packed crowd.

“Sitting in the oncologist’s office going through the treatments and I’m like he’s never going to be able to do this. It broke my heart, all of our hearts,” Barbara said.

From the family, friends, and fans, to even players and parents on the opposing Woburn team – there was one triumph, that everyone could cheer for together.

“Everyone rallies around, and you realize people are good. People are good. It makes you want to be a better person,” Barbara said.

His parents’ joy amplified by their caring community.

“It was just really a curveball. But this game really meant a lot to me. It was a loss, yes. It doesn’t really matter winning or losing. Just playing,” James said, of returning to the field with his team and in front of his parents and grandparents.

And the 6’4″ 200 pounder has some very high expectations this season. “Make the playoffs, try and go undefeated and win the Thanksgiving Day game,” he said.

And if expectations fall short both mom and James know he’s already a winner. “Just to have him back on the field with his teammates with the sport he loves and be healthy means everything to us and to him,” his mom said.

And James is thrilled to be back.

“I just want to make them proud. That’s all that really matters to me,” James said, of his family.

And oh how proud the Telliers… this team… this town… already are.

