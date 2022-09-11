Biden to speak at 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Pentagon

By Jasmine Wright and Devan Cole, CNN

President Joe Biden arrived at the Pentagon on Sunday morning, where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and will speak at a 9/11 remembrance event.

Biden said Sunday morning that he has “a plan” for the families of the victims who died in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Responding to questions from reporters before boarding Air Force One to travel from Delaware to Washington, DC, Biden, when asked if he had a plan to deal with the families of 9/11 victims who want justice after the terror attacks, responded, “Yes, there is a plan for that,” without elaborating.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is attending a commemorative service at Ground Zero in New York.

First lady Jill Biden will be joined by her sister, Bonny Jacobs, on Sunday morning at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN. Jacobs is a flight attendant for United Airlines.

