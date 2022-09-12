Man threatens employees with knife, grabs Salt Lake officer’s gun, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — A man who allegedly attempted to hijack a truck early Friday, and then put his hands on an officer’s gun while being arrested, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Salvado Lagunas, 44, was arrested at about 5 a.m. for investigation of aggravated robbery, disarming a police officer, commercial obstruction, obstruction of justice, assault on an officer and disorderly conduct.

Salt Lake City police were originally called to the area of 1150 S. Gladiola Street, where Lagunas allegedly “had a big knife” and was “scaring employees,” according to a police booking affidavit. When officers arrived, they discovered that Lagunas had moved across the street and tried to take a man’s truck, the affidavit states.

“The driver stated that (Lagunas) had the knife in his hand while attempting to take possession of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “The complainant stated that they were forced to stop normal operation of the business due to the (Lagunas’) actions.”

As officers attempted to place Lagunas in handcuffs, he resisted by holding his arms to the center of his body, police stated. He then grabbed an officer’s gun but was pushed away and put on the ground as officers got him in handcuffs, the affidavit states. The officer’s gun was not removed from its holster.

