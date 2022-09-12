New restaurant to open featuring coffee shop vibe by day, wine bar dining by night

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A new restaurant will open its doors Monday, Sept. 12 in the Westgate Regional Shopping Center in Asheville.

The new spot, called Gemelli, will offer brunch and dinner daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gemelli is the newest venture from the owners of Strada Italiano, located at 27 Broadway Street in Asheville, and they, too, will serve house-made pasta, fresh pastries, cocktails and more.

It will have an Italian coffee shop vibe during the day, with a wine bar dining experience at night.

The restaurant is currently hiring.

