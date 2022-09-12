Premios Emmy 2022: esta es la lista de todos los ganadores
Rocío Muñoz-Ledo
(CNN Español) — La edición 74 de los Premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión, se celebró este lunes en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.
En esta ceremonia se premia a las mejores series tanto en formato regular como en streaming, así como a sus creadores y talento.
A continuación, la lista de los ganadores de las principales categorías de la noche:
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) GANADOR
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (MAID)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) GANADOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) GANADORA
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) GANADOR
John Turturro, (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) GANADORA
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) GANADORA
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) GANADOR
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor programa de variedades
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls GANADORA
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bravo Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor serie dramática
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor miniserie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
Brian Cox, (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
