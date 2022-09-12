Suspect accused of assaulting wife had his baby with him during chase and SWAT standoff, police say

By Charly Edsitty

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A standoff involving a suspect, who had his 8-month-old baby with him, ended peacefully early Monday morning in northeast Houston, according to police.

The standoff ended at about 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of JC Oaks Circle, which is also where the incident started at about 1:30 a.m., Houston police said.

It all started when Houston police officers were called about a domestic dispute involving the suspect and his wife. The man had allegedly been drinking and assaulted his wife, HPD said.

As officers arrived, they said the suspect was leaving the home with the baby in the car. That’s when a chase ensued and lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The suspect drove back to the neighborhood, but refused to get out of his vehicle. So, HPD’s SWAT officers responded and negotiated with the man for about 15 minutes before the suspect came out of his vehicle unarmed.

Officers said the man came out holding his baby and handed the child off before surrendering.

The suspect was taken into custody, but ABC13 learned he has warrants out for felony evading and misdemeanor DWI. Charges for this incident are pending, according to authorities.

“We don’t think he had intention of harming the baby. However, leading police on pursuit with a baby is not safe,” HPD SWAT Commander Megan Howard said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.