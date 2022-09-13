House pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence

By Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran, CNN

The US House of Representatives held a moment of silence Tuesday evening in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96.

The House also agreed to a resolution expressing “that the House of Representatives of the United States of America has learned with profound sorrow of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and sympathizes with her people in the loss of their beloved sovereign.” The House adjourned following the reading of the resolution “as a further mark of respect to the memory of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second.” The resolution was adopted without objection.

Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle have paid tribute to the late queen and offered their condolences following her death.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement last week that the queen “was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom” and “capably shepherded the United Kingdom through great turbulence and transition.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said the Queen “represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and faith in God and in her people. She led her people with grace, showing what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice.”

