Rising cases of vandalism seen across Bend parks

Vandals defaced sign at Brooks Park in Bend in July 2020
KTVZ file
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District reports a growing problem at its parks -- vandalism.

It's not a new issue, as there have been such incidents at various parks over the years.

But Julie Brown., communications manager for Bend Parks and Rec, said Tuesday the park district has already spent more this year on cleanup and removal of vandalism than they did in all of last year.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Julie and others to get a clearer picture of how big the problem is and where some target areas are.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

