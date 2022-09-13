‘The Crown’ viewership surged on Netflix after Queen Elizabeth’s death

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Following the death of of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix viewers tuned into the show about her life.

Season 1 of “The Crown,” the streaming company’s award-winning series about the Queen’s reign over decades, entered Netflix’s top 10 this week, the company revealed on Tuesday.

The series, which stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, logged 17.6 million hours viewed, according to the company. That made it the seventh-most watched English-language show on Netflix last week, just ahead of the most recent season of “Stranger Things.”

Producers of the Netflix historical drama said last week that they are pausing production on the show’s sixth season following the news of the monarch’s death.

“As a mark of respect, filming on ‘The Crown’ was suspended today,” producers for the series said in a statement to CNN Friday. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The show, which was created by Peter Morgan, swept the drama categories at last year’s Emmy Awards winning the top prize of the night, Outstanding Drama Series. It also won gold for its principal actors including Colman, Josh O’Connor (who played Prince Charles), Tobias Menzies (who played Prince Philip) and Gillian Anderson (who played Margaret Thatcher).

The next season of the series is set to premiere in November. “Harry Potter” star Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth.

The producers have said the series will conclude after season 6.

— CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

