West Virginia Legislature passes abortion ban with few exceptions

The West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill that will prohibit nearly all abortions except to save a pregnant person’s life or in certain cases that involve rape or incest.

House Bill 302 passed the state Senate in a 22-7 vote, and the House gave it final approval in a 77-17 vote. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for signature.

According to the engrossed draft of the bill, any physician or other licensed medical practitioner who intentionally or recklessly performs or induces an abortion in violation of the law could be subject to discipline, including losing their medical license.

Women who receive abortions will not face any penalties, according to the measure. It also allows some exceptions for victims of rape or incest as long as the incident is reported to law enforcement.

Alisa Clements, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said in a statement Tuesday that “there is nothing more extreme than a law that strips people of the freedom to govern their own bodies, and our state lawmakers have shamefully forced this despicable bill down our throats, behind closed doors in a matter of hours.”

