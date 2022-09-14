Biden to announce electric vehicle charging station investments in Detroit

By Nikki Carvajal, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country when he speaks in Detroit, a White House official said.

The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law and will help build chargers across 53,000 miles of the nations’ highway system.

Biden is slated to tour the North American International Auto Show in Detroit before delivering remarks on electric vehicle manufacturing investments in the United States.

“Since President Biden took office, companies like Toyota, Honda, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Panasonic have announced investments of nearly $85 billion to make electric vehicles, batteries and EV chargers across America, including in North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas,” the official said in a statement.

The official added that Biden “will discuss how his auto vision and leadership — including through his bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act — have positioned the United States to lead the electric vehicle future — creating more jobs and making more in America all while fighting climate change.”

Biden is also slated to talk to union workers, CEOs and local leaders “throughout the day,” the official said.

