Hunter finds human skull

By Jennifer McRae

ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — An out-of-state hunter found a human skull north of Adams Park in Routt County on the afternoon of Sept. 4. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not turn up any additional remains.

A few days later, on Sept. 9, the sheriff’s office detectives returned with Routt County Search and Rescue to the Adams Park area. They were accompanied by three dog teams to continue searching for additional remains in the area where the skull was found.

Dog teams found more skeletal human remains about one mile from where the skull was found. The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is unknown whether the remains are those of Jacob Cyr who was last seen in the area on June 18 and reported missing on Aug. 8.

