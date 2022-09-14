McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup because he says “I just want to make sure that we win.” Europe captain Luke Donald is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts. As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.