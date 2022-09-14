Teacher’s death is a murder-suicide, police say

By Andrea Lucia

WYLIE, Texas (KTVT) — The death of a Wylie ISD teacher has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Josephine Police Department.

Officers Sunday night responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street. Inside, they found the bodies of Lacie Moore and her husband.

Between the two, family members says the couple had four children, whose lives will be drastically changed.

“She loved children… her own, yours, mine, all of them,” said Kerrie McMaster, who befriended Moore after the two became neighbors.

She said she couldn’t talk to her for more than five minutes without laughing.

“She was so funny. She just made everybody laugh everywhere she went,” said McMaster.

Moore, she said, went back to school to pursue teaching.

“It’s what she talked about. It’s what she loved. Her kids, their growth,” said McMaster. “She wanted to see them succeed. It was her passion and you could tell.”

Many parents have shared Moore was their child’s favorite teacher. Wylie ISD said it’s making counselors available not just to students but to their families and school staff.

“She touched the lives of everyone she came across. This is a loss for everyone,” said McMaster.

