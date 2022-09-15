Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:12 PM

READ: Judge appoints special master in Mar-a-Lago case and rejects DOJ request to revive criminal probe

By CNN

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday selected federal senior Judge Raymond Dearie to serve as special master to review the materials seized in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and resort.

Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to revive its criminal investigation into classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Read the documents below.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content