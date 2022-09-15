UCLA hosts South Alabama, seeks first 3-0 start since 2015

UCLA looks to close its non-conference schedule unbeaten when it hosts South Alabama on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2015. The Bruins have won five straight dating back to last season and have averaged 47.6 points with each victory coming by at least 24 points. South Alabama is looking to become the fourth team from the Sun Belt Conference to beat a Power Five team on the road this season.

By The Associated Press

