The migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard will be voluntarily taken to a military base for shelter and support

The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida’s governor this week will be transported to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support.

The migrants will be sent voluntarily to Joint Base Cape Cod, said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who added he’s activating up to 125 National Guard members to assist the relief effort.

Baker lauded a temporary shelter that the Martha’s Vineyard community set up for the migrants in “a moment of urgent need.”

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Baker said.

