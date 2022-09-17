Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold — the family of Jacklen Natasha Wilson is still pushing for answers.

February 25, 2002 marked 20 years since Jacklen — better known as “Tash” — was last seen. At the time of her disappearance — she was 26-years-old. Her family has never stopped looking for answers.

“She would think that someone out here loves her… There’s somebody that cares about her,” said Susan Weaver, Tash’s older sister.

Her disappearance was front page news then. Her family tells us Tash had a court appearance that morning and was later dropped off by a friend at Cody Road and Old Shell Road near the Cimarron Club. The friend said he witnessed Tash and a man arguing before the man forced Tash in his vehicle and drove off.

Tash’s sister-in-law recalled reporting her missing.

“It was hard to do — and I think that is when it set in — is when I did that. That she actually was missing — because I kept wanting to believe she was coming back,” said Tanya Orso, Tasha’s sister-in-law.

But she did come back — not even to her daughter’s 8th birthday — an occasion she never missed. She’s now 28-years-old.

“At points and times in my life — especially when I was pregnant — I wanted her there. I still want her there sometimes, especially when life is hard,” said Chelsea Wilson, Tash’s daughter. “It’s hard not to think about what could have been had she been here.”

The family admits Tash had her own struggles with drugs. They would organize searches and hand out fliers in the area she was known to frequent. The “not knowing” was especially hard on her mother.

“Everywhere she looked she would think it was Tash — well I seen Tash… that was Tash — turn around, turn around. And you know it wouldn’t be her. But she died thinking she would see her on every other corner. And it was devastating on the whole family,” said W.T. Weaver, Tash’s Uncle.

The case has since gone cold. Even though Mobile Police have followed up on leads — the family says Tash’s case has never been filed in the database for missing persons.

“So for the past 20 years — if there was any unidentified body or anything — it was never compared to her. No DNA — nothing. And she still isn’t to this day listed,” said Orso.

Still 20 years later — they’re hopeful they’ll one day find out what happened.

“And I’m asking if anyone knows anything about her whereabouts or what may have happened — please come forward. And I know that there is someone out there. I know there is,” said Susan. “It’s been 20 years — please give us some relief let us be at ease. Just think about if it was your child who went missing — wouldn’t you want something done.”

Mobile Police tell us this is an open case. When asked about the missing persons database — they tell us the family needs to contact the investigator on the case — which the family assures us they will.

Meanwhile, if you know anything about this case that can help investigators — give Mobile Police a call at 251-208-7211.

