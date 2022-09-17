Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air

Happy last weekend of summer, Central Oregon!

Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?

The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of showers, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory...in effect until 3 PM Monday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

The rain clouds will break up Sunday night, leaving us under mostly sunny skies Monday. Another weak system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering a chance of showers. We will see clearing skies Thursday. Plan on staying cool all next week, with highs in the mid-70s.