First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Dept. of Education campus.

Project Coordinator, Tara Gumapac said this was a two-year process. Students and other volunteers are using native Hawaiian techniques to build the structure – with rocks, mud and wood. No nails or screws will be used.

Teachers hope this will help bring Hawaiian history and culture lessons alive for the students.

“Living in Hawaii, we need to know about community spaces and the culture of where we’re living. We can incorporate hula and Olelo Hawaii more often in our classrooms,” said Gumapac.

Vice Principal Resha Ramolete said their goal is to encourage other schools in the district to go through the same process.

“We need to see more native structures at our schools. It can be difficult to with both the DOE and the Dept. of Planning and Permitting however it establishes a sense of place for our students,” said Ramolete.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

