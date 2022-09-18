Rutschman drives in 2, Orioles avoid sweep, beat Jays 5-4
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep. Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer as Baltimore won for the second time in its past eight meetings with Toronto. Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks. Joey Krehbiel pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Félix Bautista earned his 14th save in 15 chances, pitching around George Springer’s two-out RBI double.