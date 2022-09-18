Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:35 AM

Tsunami warnings issued after 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

By Hannah Ritchie and Rob Picheta, CNN

Hazardous tsunami waves are possible along coastlines within a 300-kilometer (186-mile) radius of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Miyako island in the East China Sea following the quake, which hit the Yujing district in rural Taiwan and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Photos showed collapsed buildings in southern Taiwan following the powerful earthquake. The USGS initially registered it at 7.2, before downgrading it to 6.9.

About 20 passengers were evacuated after a train derailed in the area, but there were no casualties from the incident, the Taiwan Railway Administration said.

This is a breaking story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content