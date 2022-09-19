Deschutes County moves to speed HIV testing, preserve grant funds

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Deschutes County is working to secure the full $490,000 Domestic Violence grant award by requiring defendants in criminal cases where bodily fluids are believed to be exchanged to get tested for communicable diseases within 48 hours of being indicted or in custody, upon request of the victim.

In 2018, Deschutes County lost 5% of the funding for the 3-year grant because Oregon state law did not require testing to be done within 48 hours.

The conflict is that federal law requires that suspects are tested within 48 hours, while Oregon law states that a suspect must be tested after he or she is convicted.

After receiving the letter of a DV grant cut in 2018, the District Attorney office said it's been making efforts to create a plan accommodating the federal law. It's working closely with Saving Grace, a Bend non-profit offering domestic violence and sexual assault services across Central Oregon to help victims of crime.

The DV grant provides a dedicated investigator to solely work on crimes of domestic violence and gives Saving Grace additional capacity to aid survivors. Securing the additional 5% of the grant, District Attorney John Hummel said, can have a major impact assisting more people affected by domestic violence.

Additionally, Hummel said victims receiving information about any potential communicable diseases within 48 hours addresses health risks faster, so victims can get treatment sooner than later.

The next step is for the Department of Justice to approve the proposal.