City of Albuquerque, Balloon Fiesta to recognize couples celebrating their 50th anniversary

By Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Balloon Fiesta and the City of Albuquerque are teaming up to help 50 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The city is asking for couples married in 1972 to register to receive tickets and a parking pass for the Oct. 8 Magic Night Glow.

Couples must provide proof of marriage to the city Parks and Recreation Department.

The offer is only valid for the first 50 couples who sign up.

Registration began on Monday and lasts through Sept. 23. Winners will be announced on Sept. 27.

To register, send an email to 50anniversary@cabq.gov or visit the Parks and Recreation department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1801 4th Street Northwest.

