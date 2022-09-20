Jimmy Kimmel renews ABC deal, looks forward to ‘quiet quitting’

By Megan Thomas

You can stay up with Jimmy Kimmel for at least three more years.

ABC announced Tuesday that Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to stay on as host and executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The show will mark its 20th season in January and the late-night host joked he’ll mark the anniversary on cruise control.

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,'” Kimmel said in a press announcement.

“Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart,” Craig Erwich president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement.

Kimmel’s contract had been set to expire in 2023. In an interview with Variety earlier this summer, he acknowledged he had been thinking about retiring from the show.

“I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations,” Kimmel said. “Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever.”

So while not forever, at least for the foreseeable future.

