School bus with students on board collides with SUV, multiple injured

By WPVI Staff and Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A collision involving a school bus left several people injured including students in West Philadelphia and it was captured on surveillance camera.

The bus and an SUV collided just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at South 52nd and Spruce streets.

In the video, the school bus pushes the SUV onto the sidewalk and up against the front of an old cafe where Big George’s Stop N Dine used to be.

The bus is owned by Durham School Services.

A representative with the company told Action News the bus was headed to Dobbins High School with five people on board – three students, the bus driver and an attendant.

We’re told the two 10th-grade students and one 11th-grader who were on board were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with what appeared to be minor injuries. The two adults remained at the scene.

Investigators say the person driving the SUV had to be cut out of the vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

It’s unclear what that person’s condition is at this time.

Action News was told a passenger was also taken to the hospital.

There is no word if any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.

