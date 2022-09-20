Soleil Moon Frye visits Ukraine and urges Americans not to become ‘indifferent’ to the war

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Actress Soleil Moon Frye spent one week with Ukrainian refugees and is urging the public to do what they can to help.

Frye was on the ground with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), Sean Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit which has supported disaster responses in the US and around the world. She traveled to the region alongside fellow board members and the organization’s co-founder and CEO Ann Lee to provide emergency relief supplies and essential resources.

Frye met with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and listened to their emotional stories.

“The stories are gut wrenching,” Fyre told CNN in a recent interview. “Everything from children who have been living in a gymnasium for five months to these incredible families who I met who had just come over 12 hours earlier, three children with the clothes on their back.”

Frye also crossed the border into Western Ukraine, explaining that the people she met with there did not want to flee, despite the war going on around them.

“Some of these families who I came to love so much, their parents are elderly. They can’t be that far away from them [or] their husbands are all fighting … they’re in a position in which they are there with pure heart and soul to stay in the country that they love.”

“This is a true humanitarian crisis and history repeats itself,” Frye added. “If we do not continue to shed light then people become indifferent and indifference is a huge issue. We have to have to remember and carry the hearts of these people with us.”

