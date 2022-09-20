Two high school students found dead in the woods after being reported missing

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane.

Relatives confirmed with WTVD the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims’ bodies on a trail this past weekend.

Detectives say both victims appear to have been shot.

Investigators say Woods and Clark were friends who attended different high schools.

The sheriff’s office told WTVD family had reported Woods missing Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 and Clark’s family called police with concerns about his whereabouts on Sunday.

Clark’s mother told media she will not rest until she gets justice.

“He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is–I have to have answers,” Tiffany Concepcion told WTVD. “I want to get justice and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.