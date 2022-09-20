Woman claims body found in woods is her grandson

By Jamarlo Phillips and Chelsea Beimfohr

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The body of a young male juvenile was recovered in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in reference to a deceased juvenile behind the location.

Once officers arrived they found the juvenile’s body in the wood line.

The victim’s grandmother, Sunni Broughton, says the body belongs to her grandson, Jamarien Crosby. She says he is a middle school-aged child and she had not seen him since Saturday.

“This afternoon we got a call that a young lady was coming from school, walking through the pathway, and she seen him lying down, holding onto a tree. Flies in his face. Dead,” Broughton said.

According to Broughton, her grandson had recently moved from Atlanta to Lithonia and was hanging out in quote, “the wrong crowd.”

“Somebody knows something,” Broughton said.

Dekalb Police have not said how Crosby died or if there are any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

This story will be updated as it develops.

