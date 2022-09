By Jamie Gangel, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has come to an agreement with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to be interviewed by the panel in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the committee.

