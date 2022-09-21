Salinas SWAT team makes arrest after investigation into multiple armed car robberies

By Josh Copitch

Click here for updates on this story

Salinas, California (KSBW) — An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest, Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to armed carjackings on May 31 and July 5. In both cases, multiple people attacked the car owner, stole their personal items, and then stole the car.

Police said an investigation led them to Anthony Astorga, 19, as one of the suspects involved in both car thefts. Astorga was arrested at a residence on Wiren Street by the SWAT team.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Salinas PD at 758-7321. To remain anonymous call their anonymous Tip Line at 775-4222.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.