Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:00 PM

People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas siphoning is becoming an issue, especially in Bend. Deschutes County Sheriff's Officer Jayson Janes says from May 1 to today, there have been three reports of gas siphoning.

On the Facebook page Bend Trails Group says their car was drained of the tank at Phil's Trailhead. Another comment says it has happened to them last year at Green Gate.

Kelsey McGee plans to speak with the Deschutes County Sheriff's and people at Phil's Trailhead to see if they feel safe in that area. My report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content