Phone scammer posing as police officer, authorities warn

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department.

In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks for money. He has been targeting people in the Lake Oswego area, telling them they missed a court date that they were subpoenaed for, and there are now warrants out for their arrest. The scammer then suggests the person pay him directly to clear up the warrants.

If there is no answer to the scam call, the man leaves a voice message and a call-back number. If people call the number, they will reach an answering message that fraudulently claims to be the Lake Oswego Police Department.

“The police department will never call you and request money from community members for arrest warrants or any other circumstances,” the police department said. “This is a scam.”

Police are asking anyone who receives a call or message from a man claiming to be Sgt. Harper about warrants, to call the Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.

