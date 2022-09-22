Reports: Boston Celtics expected to suspend head coach following relationship with team staff member

By Matt Foster, CNN

Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics, is expected to be suspended by the organization for the entire NBA season for having a consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff, according to ESPN, The Athletic, and the Boston Globe.

Udoka’s relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly in violation of the franchise’s code of conduct.

CNN has reached out to the team numerous times for comment but has yet to hear back.

Udoka took over as the team’s head coach from Brad Stevens ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season and coached the Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, where they lost 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics start their season on October 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston. NBA training camps open next week with the first preseason games scheduled for a week from Friday.

