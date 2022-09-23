2 arrested for drive-by paintball shootings, police say

By Matthew Nuttle

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — Two Big Island men were arrested for alleged drive-by paintball shootings in the Kailua-Kona area.

Hawaii Island Police with Kona Patrol responded after receiving a call about the men driving around in a dark colored pickup, shooting paintballs at random people along Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Police said they found at least two victims who had suffered visible injuries consistent with being shot by a paintball.

Officers said they soon found the truck that matched the description and the two men inside were arrested. Those two men have been identified as 18-year-old Cyan Batha of Kamuela and 27-year-old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona.

Batha, who police said was the passenger in the truck, was arrested on two complaints of third-degree assault.

Gamsey, the driver, was released pending investigation. Investigators did not say what charges, if any, he might be facing.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sgt. Erich Jackson at 808-326-4646, Ext. 253; or via email at Erich.Jackson@Hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters can also call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

