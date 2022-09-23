Hilary Mantel, acclaimed ‘Wolf Hall’ author, dead at 70

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Hilary Mantel, the British author who twice won the Booker Prize, has died at the age of 70.

The acclaimed writer, who won the prestigious award for two of the books in her “Wolf Hall” trilogy, died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends, according to her agent.

In a blog post online, her agent, Bill Heath, said: “It is with great sadness that A.M. Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70. Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.”

