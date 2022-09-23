Student no longer enrolled after accusations he took photos up classmates’ skirts

By KTRK Staff

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A now-former Pearland ISD student is accused of taking photos up the skirts of his female classmates and posting them online, charging documents read.

Ty Scott Manning attended Dawson High School, but following the allegation, is now no longer enrolled in the district.

Manning placed the phone under his desk to take the photos, according to the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said he also followed other classmates up the stairs and pretended to tie his shoes to snap the photos.

The allegations date back to February of 2022.

Manning turned 18 on Thursday.

“When a student commits an offense that involves criminal charges, the appropriate discipline is determined according to the Texas Education Code and Student Code of Conduct,” a statement from Pearland ISD said in part. “Once a student serves the consequence, they are legally allowed to return to school however, this individual is no longer enrolled in Pearland ISD.”

