Reed leads Western Kentucky to 73-0 romp over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed passed for 381 yards and five touchdowns and Western Kentucky rolled to a 73-0 victory over Florida International. Reed completed 29 of 35 passes for Western Kentucky (3-1) in a Conference USA opener. The Hilltoppers have scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games. Reed connected with Malachi Corley for a 76-yard touchdown to open the scoring and teamed up with Joey Beljan for a 9-yard score on the final play of the first quarter. Reed hit Corley for a 21-yard touchdown and found Dalvin Smith for a 12-yard score — giving him touchdown passes on four straight possessions. Reed’s final scoring toss was a 4-yarder to Daewood Davis with 26 seconds left in the first half for a 42-0 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.