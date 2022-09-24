Waukesha parade attack suspect wants to represent himself at trial

By Gabriella Bachara

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s unclear who will represent the Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect going forward.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and wounding dozens of others after driving his car through the parade route.

A public defender representing Brooks filed a motion to withdraw attorneys Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees from the case.

CBS 58 obtained a copy of the motion filed Thursday. It states the defendant is requesting to represent himself.

This request comes days after the court finalized details for the upcoming trial.

CBS 58 also obtained a letter from the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office telling affected families about Brooks’ request.

A legal expert told CBS 58 it’s not uncommon for a defendant to request to represent themselves, but this one was a little out of the blue.

“Usually in a motion like that, there’s a little more explanation as to what’s going on,” attorney at Kim & LaVoy, S.C., Julius Kim, said.

Kim said there’s a couple of ways Judge Jennifer Dorow could handle the motion.

She could grant it.

“Judge Dorow is not going to do that until after a thorough colloquy or conversation is had with Mr. Brooks to make sure he understands exactly what he’s doing,” Kim said.

She could dismiss it.

“If Judge Dorow thinks that Mr. Brooks is not competent or capable to represent himself in this trial, then she could also say nope. I’m sorry, but you’re going to be stuck with these lawyers,” Kim said.

Kim said there are other possibilities, including a stand-by or hybrid counsel.

“Essentially, sit next to him and answer any questions he may have along the way,” Kim said.

If Dorow allows Brooks to represent himself, he would be given the responsibilities of a defense lawyer, meaning he’d be a part of jury selection, he’d make opening and closing statements, and he would examine and cross examine witnesses.

A hearing to discuss Brooks’ request is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Brooks’ trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3rd.

