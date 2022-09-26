Stolen Torah returned to its rightful owner

By Cody Lee and Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner.

A local Rabbi picked up the Torah from police and it will be hand delivered to its owner, Jack Abraham, who lives in New York.

Just a few days ago, FOX5 reported an increase in reward money for the return of the Torah.

When Abraham spoke to FOX5 in early July, he was offering a $10,000 reward for its return with no questions asked. It was raised to $40,000.

Police said a woman said she found the Torah behind a building about a month and a half ago. She then saw FOX5′s news coverage this week and returned the Torah to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and they will continue investigating.

Rabbi Mendy, from Chabad of Henderson, said it was a miracle that it was returned. He said it has special importance that it was brought back before Rosh Hashanah on Sunday.

“It was a Rosh Hashanah miracle,” Rabbi Mendy said. “It was a miracle that this was given back to us. There are good people in this world, so don’t give up hope.”

Mendy thanked LVMPD and FOX5 for its return.

There is no damage to the traveling Torah, and Rabbi Mendy said it is still on the same page from their last readings at the June convention.

Rabbi Mendy said they will read from the Torah Saturday at their service. Then someone will fly to New York with the Torah to return it to Abraham.

