UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting. Addresses from leaders ended with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who actually should represent them. There was no speech from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who now control the nation after a U.S. withdrawal last year. And there were no words from Myanmar, where a military junta toppled the civilian government last year and detained its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

