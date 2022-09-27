New home sales bounce back in August



By Anna Bahney, CNN Business

New home sales bounced back in August despite high prices and rising mortgage rates that have pushed some buyers away.

Sales of newly constructed homes jumped 28.8% in August from July and were down just 0.1% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. This comes after two consecutive months of declines.

Some 685,000 new homes were sold last month, at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up from a revised 532,000 in July. A year ago, 686,000 newly constructed homes were sold.

Meanwhile, the median price for a new home fell slightly to $436,800, down from $439,400 the previous month.

New home sales had been trending lower as prospective buyers see their budgets stretched thin by long construction times, mounting costs and rising mortgage rates. The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to just below 5% in August, up from 3.22% in January.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

